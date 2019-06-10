Deputies: 24-year-old charged with armed robbery after striking, stealing man’s wallet

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for an Orangeburg man charged with assaulting another man during an armed robbery.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Zaron Shivers, 24, investigators were called to a Mingo Street location where a man said he had been hit in the head and his wallet taken.

The man said two men owed him $20 and under the guise of traveling to an ATM, he got into a car with the pair.

However, the men struck him with an unknown object hard enough that he “saw stars after being struck,” according to an incident report.

After taking the man’s wallet that contained a small amount of cash, the pair left the man on the 500 block of Mingo Street.

A witness said the man then knocked on her door asking for help. He was later transported to the Regional Medical Center.

Shivers was taken into custody at his place of employment on OCSO warrants by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He is charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

His bond was denied during a hearing on Saturday.

“You have to be a desperate individual to trade a potential 20-year sentence for a couple hundred dollars,” Ravenell said. “But bottom line, that’s what this individual has done.”

Investigators say said one more suspect is being sought in the June 5 armed robbery.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.