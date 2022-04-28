CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting that injured two in Hollywood, deputies say.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting report at 2:42 a.m. at a location on Sugar Hill Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that after a verbal argument, Lawrence Devon “Von” Green (40) pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Both victims were taken to MUSC. Their wounds were believed to be non-life-threatening, deputies said.

Green was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.