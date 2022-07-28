NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man on multiple charges including possession of a firearm after he reportedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle and a home.

According to a report, deputies on May 1 responded to the intersection of Bucknell Drive and Tulane Road following reports of shots fired in the area.

Police spoke with a victim who stated that his Dodge Journey had bullet holes on the passenger side with one round ricocheting and hitting the top of the window in the house.

“Another bullet hole was found in the brick of the house,” deputies said. “One projectile was found by the front passenger side front wheel.”

After an arrest warrant was issued, deputies located the suspect, Julius Washington (24), on Wednesday at an Economy Inn & Suites hotel in North Charleston.

Deputies found a bag with three clear plastic bags of “green plant-like material,” a digital scale, and a loaded pistol.

In all, Washington was arrested on several charges including discharging a firearm into a dwelling, domestic violence, possession of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.