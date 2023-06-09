CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of lumber from a construction business.

James Summers, 52, is charged with breach of trust after allegedly stealing $328,000 worth of lumber from an unnamed business in the Ladson area.

Summer was also an employee of the business and he was accused of stealing wood for a profit each month between September 2022 and May 2023.

CCSO said Summers was placed into custody after being located in the Orangeburg area.