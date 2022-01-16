Deputies arrest man on sexual assault charges after hours-long standoff in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that a man wanted for a Hilton Head sexual assault was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Beaufort.

Authorities say that Donald Veitch II (59) was wanted following a woman reporting that he sexually assaulted her on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.

Investigators requested Veitch II to interview with detectives but he did not comply, the sheriff’s office said.

Warrants for Veitch II’s arrest for Criminal Conduct 1st Degree and Kidnapping and to search his Jonesville Road residence were obtained by investigators.

Authorities were dispatched to his home on Brotherhood Road in Beaufort where he announced he was armed and refused to come outside the residence. A report says that a perimeter was established by the SWAT team while talking to Veitch II over the phone.

After “several hours,” investigators determined that it was clear he was not going to surrender.

SWAT units then entered the home, disarmed, and arrested him after 2 a.m. Saturday, officials say.

Veitch II was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH), where he is being evaluated.

He will then be transported to Beaufort County Detention Center after being released from the hospital, to be incarcerated on the arrest warrants.