CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee of a Dollar General store faces larceny charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a Johns Island Dollar General in reference to reoccurring thefts from the store.

The store’s district manager told deputies that Zybelle Walters-Perez (27), an employee of the store, stole nearly $5,200 from the cash register during her shifts.

Walters-Perez would steal the money by voiding cash transactions, placing the money underneath the register, then collecting the money when her shift ends; the manager told deputies.

Store video footage “clearly shows the theft take place,” after occurring for almost a month, a report read.

Walter-Perez admitted to the thefts but said she stole between $500 and $1000.

She was placed on a trespass notice and arrested for grand larceny.