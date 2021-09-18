Two injured, one charged after drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in John’s Island, CCSO investigates

JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two Saturday afternoon on Bohicket Road in John’s Island.

CCSO reports that around 5:30 P.M., two victims were walking on the roadway near the 2800 block of Bohicket Road when a driver of another vehicle pulled up and fire rounds at the two.

The suspect, Larron and Jackson, has been located and arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

CCSO says both victims are expected to survive.

This story is developing with updates to follow as News 2 receives new details.