Deputies investigating armed robbery at gas station Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Spinx on Dorchester Rd.

According to Lt. Carson, police responded to an armed robbery at 10656 Dorchester Rd. just after 2:00 AM Friday morning.

A K9 was used and able to track the suspect.

Lt. Carson says that shortly after the robbery the suspect attempted to leave and was located by Summerville Police who was assisting with the perimeter.

This is still an active investigation, identity and charges for the suspect will be released later.

