LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at a Ladson convenience store.

Deputies say they were notified of the robbery around 5:30 a.m., where it happened at a Scotchman off US-78.

“That two masked robbers with handguns had entered the Scotchman at 10305 Highway 78 and demanded money,” CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made as of yet. A Summerville K-9 unit and other agencies also assisted and could immediately locate any suspects.

The suspects were described as black males in their late teens or 20s wearing all black clothes and masks, deputies said.

Those with information connected to the incident are asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.