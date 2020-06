CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 63 Norman St. on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department said that dispatch got the initial call at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived to the scene, an adult black male was found dead from a gunshot wound.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any information can call 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.