COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub on Rivers Street.

According to CCSO, deputies received reports of gunfire at Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies searched the scene and assisted two male victims suffering from “critical gunshot wounds.”

The victims were transported to Colleton Medical Center where both men died as a result of their injuries.

Two gunshot victims arrived at Colleton Medical Center for treatment a short time later.

Their injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, according to CCSO.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and ask anyone with information to call 843-549-2211 or CRIME STOPPERS.