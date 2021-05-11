Deputies looking for person connected to credit card fraud case in Summerville

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify a person of interest in a credit card fraud case.

The incident was captured on security video May 3rd.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s card was used to make an estimated $724.00 transaction at Walmart in Summerville.

The subject is described as 6’0” and 250 lbs. He was wearing a blue, long sleeve t-shirt and blue pants.

If you recognize the individual, you are asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!