Deputies looking for person connected to credit card fraud case in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify a person of interest in a credit card fraud case.

The incident was captured on security video May 3rd.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s card was used to make an estimated $724.00 transaction at Walmart in Summerville.

The subject is described as 6’0” and 250 lbs. He was wearing a blue, long sleeve t-shirt and blue pants.

If you recognize the individual, you are asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.