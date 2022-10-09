CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with a knife at her vehicle.

The victim says the robber demanded the key to the vehicle and pushed the knife toward her, cutting her hand.

The man then drove off in the vehicle, identified as a Cadillac SUV.

A description of the vehicle was distributed to deputies and local agencies.

Around 7 p.m., law enforcement in the Ravenel area spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high speed leading deputies on a traffic pursuit.

The suspect was detained just before 8 p.m. near Highway 162 and McCombs Road.

33-year-old Roger Lavar Smalls of North Charleston, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on the charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and hit and run.

Cocaine and a knife were recovered.

Smalls was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is expected to face additional charges.