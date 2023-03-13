AYNOR, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of recent bank fraud has been arrested for robbing a bank in the area of Aynor.

John Henry Stack, 75, has been charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Stack was arrested Friday.

He is also accused of defrauding Truist Bank branches in both Pawleys Island and Charleston where he used another person’s identity to withdraw funds from an account.

He is currently held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center