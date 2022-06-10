BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with a St. Helena Island shooting that resulted in the death of one man.

Deputies say warrants were issued to arrest Dakari Ayise (25) for attempted murder in the May 27 shooting.

Two men and one woman told authorities they were traveling along Seaside Road around 5:30 p.m. that Friday when another man – known to them – shot at them.

The two men suffered gunshot wounds and were driven to a nearby gas station where they met with sheriff’s deputies and EMS.

Ayise was one of the men. Darius Ayise (21), Dakari’s brother, was the other man in the vehicle.

EMS transported the men to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Dakari was released from the hospital while Darius was then transported to MUSC where he died on June 2 from his injuries.

During an investigation, deputies found two handguns in the vehicle carrying the woman and two men.

The sheriff’s office determined that the shooting was between occupants of the vehicle and another man standing outside a Seaside Road home. The incident was over an “ongoing dispute.”

Deputies say that Dakari is considered armed and dangerous and civilians should not approach him.