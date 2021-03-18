Deputies respond to shooting, bomb threats at two Williamsburg County schools

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to two separate threats at Kingstree schools.

The first threat was made to Kenneth Gardner Elementary School on March 11. Someone called threatening to “shoot up the school”, which prompted a temporary lockdown.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Kingstree Police Department, and Williamsburg County Fire Department set up a perimeter and directed traffic around the school.

Investigators were able to track the caller’s number to a residence, where they discovered that a juvenile made the call. The suspect “was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice due to their age.”

The second threat was made to Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts on March 17. A bomb threat was called into the school, which prompted an evacuation and perimeter to be set up around the school.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg County Fire Department, Kingstree Police Department, Kingstree Fire Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and SC Law Enforcement Division responded. Bomb dogs were brought in and were unable to find any explosives.

After determining that the area was safe, investigators turned their focus to the suspect.

They tracked the call to a 14-year-old student who allegedly used a “TextNow” app to make the call. The student was arrested and charged with conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device and disturbing schools.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381.