NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are currently investigating an armed robbery at a Circle K gas station on Appian Way and Dorchester Rd.

According to authorities, they received a call from the store clerk at 4:15 a.m. The clerk stated that a younger black male came into the store and presented a gun asking for money from the register.

The subject left on foot, heading towards Appian Way.

A small amount of money was taken and no one was injured.

The investigating continues.