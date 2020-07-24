Deputies searching for man who shot convenience store clerk during armed robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg are searching for a suspect who shot a convenience store clerk during an armed robbery this week.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell shared video of the incident and asked that anyone with information on the individual reach out to law enforcement. “We need to get him off the street,” he said. “This may be his second armed robbery in this county.”

Deputies say security video that was obtained from the Quick Mart in Rowesville shows a white male appear to make a transaction before pulling out a silver or chrome revolver on the clerk.

The gunman and the clerk both pull on the register before the clerk is shot in the arm.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the convenience store around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday where witnesses described what happened.

The gunman was described as 5’10” inches tall and around 150 pounds. He had on a red shirt and a camouflage South Carolina Gamecocks ball cap at the time.

Meanwhile, deputies said a convenience store was robbed in a similar fashion on July 14 along Bamberg Road.

Deputies say the gunman fled the store and entered a vehicle which was described as a Volvo – also used in Wednesday’s robbery.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Inv. Addison King at 803-596-3168 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.