BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man connected to an armed robbery incident.

Beaufort County deputies say a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint outside of a Seabrook community center on March 19. The man told deputies that he advertised his video game console on Facebook with an unknown male contacting him to purchase it.

A report read that the two agreed to meet at a restaurant at first, but the buyer changed the meeting location to the community center at the last minute.

According to deputies, the buyer pointed a gun at the man, demanding his wallet, cell phone, watch, and video game system.

The man was not injured in the robbery and deputies were not able to find the suspect.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed the suspect as Johnathan Robinson III (28) of Dale.

The sheriff’s office also obtained a warrant to search Robinson’s home, and they recovered a handgun and clothing believed to be worn by him during the robbery incident.

Deputies say that Robinson III was not home during the time of the search and is yet to be located.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 255-3418 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.