Deputies: Three injured following Friday-night shooting near North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened Friday night leaving two injured from gunshots and another separate injury near North Charleston.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to East Oakridge Circle near North Oakridge Circle around 10:50 p.m. where they found two male gunshot victims.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals where one was seriously injured and the other suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. A third male victim suffered blunt-force injuries and was also hospitalized.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is in progress.