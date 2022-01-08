Dorchester County man arrested in Friday shooting denied bond

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for a man accused of killing one person Friday afternoon in Dorchester County.

According to Dorchester County deputies, Nathan Zeigler (62) will remain behind bars after appearing in bond court Saturday morning – Zeigler faces charges including murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

This is in connection to a shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon when deputies responded to a home on Johnson Road.

Deputies say that Zeigler’s bond was set to $50,000 for a weapons charge and denied for murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES