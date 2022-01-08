Dorchester County man arrested in Friday shooting denied bond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for a man accused of killing one person Friday afternoon in Dorchester County.

According to Dorchester County deputies, Nathan Zeigler (62) will remain behind bars after appearing in bond court Saturday morning – Zeigler faces charges including murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

This is in connection to a shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon when deputies responded to a home on Johnson Road.

Deputies say that Zeigler’s bond was set to $50,000 for a weapons charge and denied for murder.