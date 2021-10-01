Dorchester man arrested for domestic violence, possession of a stolen firearm

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Thursday arrested a man for threatening the mother of his child with a gun that turned out to be stolen.

According to DCSO, the woman reported that Dontae Baylock (19) was at her home to spend time with their child, though she and Baylock are not currently in a relationship. The victim told DCSO that Baylock “got upset with a text he saw on her phone, which caused an argument.”

Baylock then pulled a gun on the woman. He pointed it at her, cocked it back, and began to load it. The report states that Baylock then lowered the gun and left.

According to the victim, all of this took place in front of their one-year-old daughter.

The victim reported hearing a gunshot after Baylock left, but no shell casing was found in the area.

Deputies located Baylock nearby at his home. After initially running from police, Baylock was detained and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature as well as possession of a stolen firearm.

He is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.