Dorchester man sentenced to prison on child exploitation charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Attorney General (SCAG) Alan Wilson on Thursday announced the sentencing of a Dorchester County man to prison for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Mark Alan Miller pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, in connection to a 2017 investigation.

Investigators with the SCAG’s office discovered Miller during “a proactive investigation into the use of a file sharing site.” They referred the case to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO), who obtained a search warrant for Miller’s home.

Miller was found to be in possession of 360 images and eight videos of child sexual abuse material.

He will spend six years in prison, followed by four years of probation. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.