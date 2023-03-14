CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a DUI charge Monday after deputies say she struck a tree with a child in the vehicle, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Rosa Maria Gallegos, 36, with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

CCSO on Monday afternoon responded to reports of an impaired motorist driving in the wrong lane of travel. The driver nearly crashed into a marsh, hit a fence and tree.

Deputies noticed fresh damage on the vehicle and Gallegos reportedly having glassy and bloodshot eyes, and smelling of alcohol. A 5-year-old child was also in the car.

During a sobriety test, Gallegos did not follow instructions and showed signs of impairment, an affidavits states. She also refused to give a breath sample, deputies say.

Gallegos was then arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

She was released after posting bond, jail records show.