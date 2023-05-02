CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) seized drugs and guns from a suspect’s car after a Monday evening vehicle pursuit.

According to CCSO, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. to help North Charleston Police Department officers with a pursuit.

A man driving a stolen Jeep SUV fled North Charleston, but was spotted on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver “continued traveling recklessly at high speed.”

The driver crashed into the deputy’s vehicle and another nearby car before fleeing on foot. He was caught a short time later.

Via CCSO

Deputies found an AR-style pistol, a stolen Glock pistol, and prescription medication in the Jeep.

The driver, identified as Jaci Deshawn Johnson (25) was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawfully carrying a firearm (x2), receiving stolen goods <$2,000, receiving stolen goods >$10,000, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.