First responders bitten, spit on while breaking up family brawl at The Windjammer

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms police and firefighters were assaulted Sunday while responding to a fight involving multiple members of one family at The Windjammer.

According to a report provided by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), one officer was trying to tend to one of the suspects — Miller Boyles (23) — who had reportedly started a fight with two other people.

While the officer and EMS were trying to assist Miller, his family crowded around him, impeding the first responders, and Miller began “to get very belligerent and combative.”

The report then states that officers tried to place Miller under arrest for disorderly conduct when Miller and his brother, Brandon Boyles (25), “became physically combative, striking officers, spiting on officer and firefighters.” Brandon allegedly bit an officer, “causing a visible puncture wound,” and began “spitting saliva and blood, which landed in [the officer’s] mouth and all over [the officer’s] gear and hands.”

After the officer subdued Brandon, a cousin and several other family members “jumped on top of [the officer].”

Members of the Isle of Palms Fire Department and Sullivan’s Island Police Department assisted detaining the men.

Miller is facing charges of assaulting or resisting a public official or police and public disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,344 bond.

Brandon is facing charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids, and public disorderly conduct. He was released on a $5,257 bond.