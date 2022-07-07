PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD)- A federal judge in Philadelphia has sentenced a Columbia, S.C. man to more than one year in prison for tax evasion.

Wayne Garvin, 57, received a 13-month sentence for filing false tax returns and providing false records to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Garvin pleaded guilty to multiple tax fraud charges in March.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Garvin was employed by the IRS and most recently worked as a Supervisory Associate Advocate in Philadephia.

Courts documents indicate that between 2012 and 2016, while working for the IRS, Garvin filed personal income tax returns on which he claimed false deductions and expenses on rental properties, fake real estate taxes on his personal residence, and falsified contributions to charity.

Evidence of Garvin’s 2013 tax returns shows that he deducted nearly $16,000 in false expenses associated with his employment with the U.S. Army Reserves. During that time, he did not perform any reservist duties and therefore was not eligible for deductions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also claims that Garvin attempted to obstruct an ongoing IRS audit into his 2013 and 2014 returns by providing false documents to the agency after learning he was under criminal investigation.

The IRS reported a total loss of more than $74,000 as a result of Garvin’s actions.

Following his prison term, Garvin will be subject to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $74,662 in restitution.