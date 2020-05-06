Former law enforcement agent charged with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of George W. Yeldell (29) on charges of misconduct in office.

The charges stem from Yeldell “having improper sexual relations with offenders he supervised” while serving as an agent at the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services in Aiken.

According to the report, the incidents took place between July 3, 2017 and October 14, 2019.

Yeldell is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.