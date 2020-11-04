Former Manning police chief sentenced for stealing seized cash

MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A former police chief in South Carolina will spend a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $80,000 in seized cash from a traffic stop in 2015.

U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said Tuesday that a judge also sentenced former Chief of Manning Police Department, Gary Blair Shaffer, to a year of court-ordered supervision following prison time.

The money was seized at a traffic stop and placed in an evidence room that Shaffer had access to.

Authorities said Shaffer took the cash from the evidence room and made several large cash deposits in the following months.