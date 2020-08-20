Former Marine, wife attempted to fraudulently obtain US passport for baby they illegally adopted then abandoned in Philippines

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that a couple from Huger pleaded guilty to “charges stemming from their conspiracy to obtain a US passport by falsely claiming they were the biological parents of a baby born in the Philippines and by using false birth records to apply for a US passport for the baby.”

According to the DOJ, Gerald Locker Jr. (46) was stationed in Japan with his wife, Stephanie Locker (43) in 2014.

The couple “attempted to circumvent legal adoption processes by asserting that a baby from the Philippines was their own natural born child” by falsifying a number of documents, including a birth certificate.

Stephanie Locker claimed that she learned she was pregnant five days before giving birth while on vacation in the Philippines, and attempted to obtain a Consular Report of Birth Abroad.

When the couple learned that they would be required to submit a DNA test, they “abandoned the baby, leaving the child in the care of a local family in the Philippines.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services investigated the case.

Gerald Locker pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, and Stephanie Locker pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy and one count of making false statements in an application for a passport.