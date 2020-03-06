Former Social Security employee stole over $70K from beneficiaries

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Florence woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing more than $70,000 from Social Security beneficiaries, according to acting U.S. Attorney, A. Lance Crick.

Kianna Parrot (31) worked as a claims specialist for the Social Security Administration. A series of suspicious deposits from beneficiary accounts to Parrot’s personal account prompted an investigation.

Officials found that Parrot used her work computer to access individuals’ records and replace their banking information with her own. She diverted funds from those in the Supplemental Security Insurance program, which “protects the most vulnerable members of society by paying benefits to disabled adults and children who have limited income and resources.”

Parrot pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.