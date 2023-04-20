WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested four people in connection to human remains found in Kingstree.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to a person missing last seen in Georgetown on April 11.

Investigators determined that the victim traveled to Kingstree that day, then was lured into the abandoned residence on McCallister Road by three of the suspects: Javon Chattine (20), Jackiel Chattine (19), and Marquise Mitchum (18).

The victim was shot and the victim’s body was burned in the woods nearby. The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle and belongings. WCSO said that they used the victim’s credit card to get cash out of ATMs and drove the vehicle around Williamsburg and Georgetown counties.

On April 12, the victim’s vehicle was involved in a pursuit in Georgetown County. Javon Chattine, Marquise Mitchum, and a fourth suspect — Serenity Jackson (18) — were in the vehicle at the time. Jackson was arrested after the pursuit.

Javon Chattine is facing the following charges: Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Destruction or Removal of Human Remains, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Receiving Stolen Goods < $2000, and Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud.

Jakiel Chattine is facing the following charges: Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Destruction or Removal of Human Remains, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Marquise Mitchum is facing the following charges: Murder, Possession/Sell/Disposal of a Stolen Vehicle >$2000<$10000, Criminal Conspiracy, Destruction or Removal of Human Remains, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud.

Serenity Jackson is facing the following charges: Possession/Sell/Disposal of a Stolen Vehicle >$2000<$10000.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.