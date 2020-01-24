Fugitive arrested on several outstanding warrants in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), and U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) arrested a man on Thursday for several outstanding warrants.

According to CCSO, Ryan Yates (24) was wanted by: “the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for general sessions bench warrants regarding two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime; the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for arrest warrants regarding Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Malicious Injury to Real Property, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest; the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a general sessions bench warrant regarding Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine.”

Officials located Yates in North Charleston and attempted to arrest him, but he fled on foot.

Air support assisted in the arrest, and Yates was eventually caught after a “long distance foot pursuit.”

Officers searched a bag that Yates was carrying during his arrest and found:

3 clear plastic bags containing approximately 50.7 grams (total) of a substance suspected to be meth

7 clear plastic bags containing approximately 8.1 grams (total) of a substance suspected to be fentanyl

1 clear plastic bag containing approximately 0.8 grams of a substance that field tested positive for THC

3 cell phones

4 financial transaction cards belonging to three different people

2 birth certificates belonging to two different people

An S.C. ID belonging to someone other than Yates

A Social Security card belonging to someone other than Yates

Blank checks belonging to someone other than Yates

According to the arrest warrant, Yates told authorities that the bag was not his, nothing in the bag was his, and the drugs were fake.

CCSO said that in addition to the warrants he was wanted on, Yates is being charged with Resisting Arrest and identity and credit card theft.

If the suspected drugs are confirmed by SLED, more charges will be filed later.

Yates is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.