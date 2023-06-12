GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) arrested one person Monday for allegedly vandalizing a Catholic church.

According to GCPD, Joel Spears was arrested on one charge of malicious injury to real property for a May 14 vandalism at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on St. James Avenue.

Several statues of Mother Mary were smashed, including one knocked from its pedestal. The American flag was also cut down and the ropes on the flag pole were cut so that another flag could not be immediately hoisted.

Security video caught a man walking around the church property shortly before 5:00 a.m.

GCPD said that Spears was “combative” during his arrest and is now facing additional charges for resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids on law enforcement officers.