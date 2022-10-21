GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have provided additional details following a fatal shooting that happened in September at a Goose Creek Taco Bell.

In an incident report from the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), authorities were told by a witness that two vehicles were involved in the September 22 shooting.

Police were told that one of the vehicles that the suspects were in appeared to be a Nissan Sentra and one male started shooting at another car attempting to flee.

In canvassing the scene, an officer saw what looked like broken glass and shell casings on the ground as more witnesses gave their accounts of the incident to the officer.

Witnesses from inside the restaurant collectively said they heard yelling coming from the area of the two vehicles and saw a man hitting the driver-side window of one of the vehicles before he opened fire as it drove away, the report states.

Both vehicles left the area going in opposite directions.

Two victims were shot – one being a 17-year-old male who died after arriving at Trident Hospital. The other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Grier via BCSO

On Thursday, investigators identified a suspect, Auquan Grier (20), who was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florence.

Grier is charged with murder, attempted murder (four counts), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and manufacturing/possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute. He is currently held at Berkeley County Detention Center.