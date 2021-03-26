GCSO investigating shooting in Pawley’s Island community

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an establishment in the Pawley’s Island community.

According to deputies, the shooting took place at an establishment on Annie Rainey Rd. on Pawley’s Island.

Investigators remain on the scene.

Anyone with any information should call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102. People may also text any information to 847-411. In the message box begin by typing in GCSOTIP, enter a space, then type your tip and hit send.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.