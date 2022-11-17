MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of multiple sex crimes against minors.

According to GCSO, deputies searched the residence of Stephen Bradley (51) and seized multiple computers and electronic devices.

On those devices, investigators found “more than 3,100 images and/or video files depicting minor(s) engaged in sexual activity.”

Bradley is the sole occupant of the home and was taken into custody.

The arrest was the result of a months-long investigation by GCSO deputies who are part of the SC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said that he is “proud of the work being done to rid our communities of these useless individuals who prey upon our children.”