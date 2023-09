GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are working to identify a man involved in a reported armed robbery at an Andrews Piggly Wiggly.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect confronted the store manager as he arrived to open the store before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

GCSO released a surveillance image in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.