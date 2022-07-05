GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday announced the sentencing of man convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Steven Lee Hewitt Jr. was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit his electronic devices after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The conviction stemmed from an investigation which found that Hewitt “had been using the internet to download Child Sexual Abuse Material.”

Hewitt was already on the sex offender registry for a previous, unrelated offense, according to GCSO.