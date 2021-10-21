Georgetown siblings sentenced for murder of man found in Black River

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Thursday announced the conviction of a pair of siblings from Georgetown for murdering a man and dumping his body in the Black River.

Tiesh Annette Rhue (37) and Alexander Rhue (38) were convicted of murder and obstruction of justice for murdering Tiesh’s husband, Leon Harrison Jr. in 2017.

According to the solicitor’s office, Tiesh and Harrison “had marital problems and argued the night of February 25, 2017. He was reported missing on March 7. On March 11, a riverfront home owner spotted his body floating in the river.

Harrison’s hands and feet were “tightly bound… by multiple loops of speaker wire.”

Over the course of the investigation, officials discovered that a portion of carpet had been ripped up from the bedroom floor in the home that Tiesh and Harrison shared. They determined that blood had soaked into the carpet padding and subfloor, and DNA of that blood matched Harrison.

Tiesh’s father and brother, Alexander Rhue Sr. and Jr., were seen on Walmart surveillance video buying hydrogen peroxide at around 1:00 a.m. the night of the argument. Cell phone records showed that all three of them turned off their cellphones around 2:00 a.m. that night.

Tiesh and Alexander Jr. were sentenced to 37 years each on the murder charge as well as eight years on an obstruction of justice charge. Alexander Sr. was sentenced to eight years for obstruction of justice after officials said the family lied and tried to conceal evidence in the case.