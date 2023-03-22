NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgia man will spend time behind bars in connection with a 2021 staged armed robbery in North Charleston.

A Charleston County jury found 27-year-old Terry Tyrone Pollard of Cedartown, Ga. guilty of conspiracy to commit bank larceny and bank larceny.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pollard and four others staged an armed robbery of a Garda armored cash transport truck that was carrying more than one million dollars.

Prosecutors said the driver of the Garda truck recruited Pollard and others via Snapchat on Jan. 15, 2021, to stage the robbery. The next day, the driver parked his truck outside of an ATM in North Charleston at which point Pollard and others pretended to hold him at gunpoint, loaded the cash into black trash bags, then fled back to Cedartown.

Evidence presented in court showed Pollard holding a large sum of stolen cash in a Snapchat video taken shortly after the robbery, prosecutors said.

“The FBI is committed to thoroughly investigating violent crime, to include armored car robberies, and pursuing all who perpetrate those offenses,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia field office, Paul “Reid” Davis. “This conviction sends a strong message that our office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will not waver in the pursuit of justice.”

The other co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty to the charges and all five men will be sentenced at a later date. Pollard faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the North Charleston Police Department, and the Cedartown Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Chris Lietzow, Emily Limehouse, and Allessandra Stewart prosecuted the case.

“Prosecuting violent crime is one of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s top priority,” said United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “We appreciate the work of the FBI, North Charleston Police Department, and Cedartown Police Department in this case and their commitment to holding these defendants accountable.”