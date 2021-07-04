Goose Creek PD investigating deadly shooting at barbershop

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting at a barbershop.

The incident happened at Designer Cuts Barbering Palace, located at 139 Red Bank Road.

Goose Creek Police were called to the scene and found the victim, Rae’Jay Palmer, behind the barbershop suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Capt. James Brown with Goose Creek Police Dept.

Palmer was getting a haircut when an unknown black male entered the shop, Capt. Brown said. The suspect approached Palmer, and the two engaged in a verbal altercation – which then turned physical.

Palmer attempted to flee toward the back of the shop, but was shot from behind.

He succumbed to his injuries en route to Trident Hospital.

The suspect left the incident driving a white vehicle. He is described to be young black male with gold teeth, and dreads.

GCPD is on search for the suspect.

News 2 will update this story as new information is sent by officials.