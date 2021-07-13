Goose Creek barbershop homicide suspect turns himself in to GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominique Jamar Denaro Jefferson, suspect in the Goose Creek barbershop homicide turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning.

Jefferson was accompanied by his lawyer, Adam Young.

Jefferson was facilitated by Young and GCPD investigators to turn himself in.

Jefferson was identified as the suspect responsible for the homicide that occurred on July 3, 2021 at the the Cream of the Crop Barbershop located at 139 Red Bank Road.

Currently, Jefferson is held at the Goose Creek Police Department for fingerprinting and processing, and will be transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

