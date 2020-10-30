Goose Creek man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Office of the SC Attorney General on Friday announced the arrest of a Lowcountry man for posseting child sexual abuse material.

Ronald Stephen Wojdyla (69) of Goose Creek was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted on all counts, he could face 100 years in prison.

The AG’s office says that Wojdyla was convicted of similar charges in 2008.

The Goose Creek Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police worked the case.