GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A 76-year-old Goose Creek man is facing two charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

Edward Oquendo was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of dissemination of obscene material.

According to officials, investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with led them to Oquendo and found that he possessed and disseminated files of child sexual abuse material.

A report from the Goose Creek Police Department states that Oquendo sent explicit photographs of a child approximately 12 to 13 years of age to another individual over Facebook messenger.

If convicted, Oquendo faces up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.