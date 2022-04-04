NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges following a stabbing incident that occurred in North Charleston Sunday morning.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing report around 5:45 a.m. when they found a woman with stab wounds in the head region and an excessive amount of blood.

A police report read that the victim’s daughter said her mother and the suspect, identified as Makeith Bellman (40), were in a verbal dispute.

The daughter also told officers that she grabbed a knife to scare Bellman before he grabbed it and stabbed the mother in the head and face areas.

Police say that Bellman fled the scene in an Audi SUV with his daughter in the vehicle.

Authorities eventually located the vehicle along with Bellman and took him into custody.

Bellman was charged with domestic violence (high and aggravated nature) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center.