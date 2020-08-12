Goose Creek man facing multiple sexual exploitation of minors charges

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of Scott Stanley Schemmel (48) on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Goose Creek man was apprehended by authorities from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, SC Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The agencies began looking into Schemmel after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Schemmel was found to be in possession of “multiple files of child sexual abuse material” He is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 100 years in prison.