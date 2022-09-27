PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man who was working at a Philadelphia Walmart has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to steal and resell expensive electronics.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano (38) of Goose Creek was working at a Walmart distribution center in Bethlehem, PA in late 2017 when he “masterminded a scheme to steal and re-sell expensive electronics.”

He hid “certain high-end electronic merchandise” when it got to the warehouse, mailed it to a separate address, then resold the goods.

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said that Jimenez-Hiciano “stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods from his former employer.”

He pleaded guilty to four counts of mail fraud in June and was recently sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Jimenez-Hiciano will also have to pay full restitution of $536,000 and forfeiture of $461,000.