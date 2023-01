GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a May 2022 murder.

The incident happened May 25, 2022 in the Mevers School of Excellence parking lot.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect to contact Investigator Sutton at 843-863- 5200 extension 2339 or jsutton@cityofgoosecreek.com.