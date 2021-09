GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Monday confirmed an afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

According to GCPD, the shooting happened near Amy Drive and Delmont.

One man was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200.